Elizabeth Yamoah, a 57-year-old woman, partaking in the 2020 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), has revealed why she is sitting for the exam.

Pictures of Madam Yamoah went viral after writing her first paper which was English at Agona Odoben Presbyterian Basic School in the Central region.

However, after writing her other papers on Wednesday, Adom News’ reporter Nana Amoani visited her in the school to find out what motivated her to go to school at that age and write the exam.

She told Adom FM’s Midday News that she did not get the desired education after her father passed, forcing her to drop out in class four and resorting to farming till now.

“When I was a kid, my father took me to school but I couldn’t continue again after my father died and I had to go into farming. I really wanted to be a nurse but my dream was cut short and because I didn’t want to give up, I decided to go to school at this age so I work in an institution.

“I really want to complete JHS and go to Senior High School (SHS), thanks to free SHS and will start working in a government institution so that I can also enjoy the money because they are spending all the money,” she said.

Asked how her children reacted to her decision to go to school at her age, she said her family has been supportive ever since she made her intentions known.

She noted, however, that the kids she met in class on her first day initially laughed at her, but were spoken to by school authorities and now they have accepted her as their mate.

She has four kids and five grandchildren.

