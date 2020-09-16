Moira Araba Dawson-Williams, the baby mama of Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP), is on the moon after he was summoned for contempt.

Her prayer is that her ex-over, Kennedy Agyapong be jailed for allegedly insulting a High Court judge.

The controversial legislator is hot for incurring the wrath of High Court judge Amos Wuntah Wuni.

RELATED STORIES

He is expected to appear in court after being charged for contempt.

The MP has begged for clemency but his lawyers are seeking to challenge the jurisdiction of the court to hear the case.

But the ex-lover, who shared a video on social media jubilating, wants Mr Agyapong jailed for life.

Watch attached video: