The Ghana Football Association [GFA] are in talks to lure youngster, Tariq Lamptey to play for the Black Stars team.

The 19-year-old made headlines on Monday night when Brighton & Hove Albion hosted Chelsea at the Amex Stadium in their Premier League opener.

Despite their 3:1 defeat at home, Lamptey put up an impressive performance and grabbed an assist.

Lamptey came through the ranks of the Chelsea academy but left the club last season to join Brighton.

And according to Black Stars Management Committee Chairman, Mr George Amoako, he was impressed with the performance of the youngster.

READ ALSO

Speaking in an interview with Nhyira FM, Mr Amoako revealed that the FA have started the process to get the right back to play for Ghana.

“In fact when I was watching him (Tariq Lamptey) on TV, the first thing I did was to call a couple of people and it was clear that he will be a good player for our national team, the Black Stars,” Amoako said.

“it is not going to be easy. The national teams department is making serious efforts to get his parents and the boy to agree to play for Ghana.

“But it is not going to be easy, I don’t want to sound like it’s impossible, but it’s not going to be easy.

“Most of the (Ghanaian) players born in Europe, if you want to entice them to come and play for Ghana, it is very difficult. They mostly aspire to play for their country of birth or host countries. Even their parents don’t opt for their children playing for Ghana,” he concluded.

Lamptey has played for England at the juvenile level but he is eligible to feature for the Black Stars.