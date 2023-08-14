A Junior High School (JHS) pupil who sat for the 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) has been reported dead.

The deceased has been identified as 17-year-old Richmond Quao, a pupil of Ohiamatuo D/A JHS in the Amenfi West District of the Western Region.

The sad incident reportedly occurred on Friday, August 11, 2023, following the completion of his exams on Thursday.

Though the cause of death is not immediately known, Richmond is said to have suffered a short illness, that led to his death.

ALSO READ: