His little beginnings did not deter him from working hard and striving for success instead, he defied all odds to be at the top of the hospitality industry.

In a historic turn of events, he is the first-ever Ghanaian Managing Director of a five-Star hotel, Labadi Beach.

This is the story of David Eduaful who rose through various ranks at the prestigious hotel.

As a native of Akim Oda in the Eastern Region, where he spent part of his formative years, David came to Accra to continue his basic education at Sempe 1 and 2 and moved on to Accra Academy, but it was not without struggle.

He recalled selling paper bags and iced water to support his family financially.

Speaking on his journey and achievements so far in the hospitality industry, Mr Eduaful stated that it all started as a night auditor.

“From being a night auditor through to an assistant night manager, I was demoted to a shift leader at the reception, then moved to become a guest relations manager, then to a sales executive, then to an assistant house manager, and became the substantive house manager,” he recounted.

Mr Eduaful shared his incredible and inspiring story when he took his turn on Adom TV’s M’ashyase3 with Afia Amankwa Tamakloe.

He revealed he was driven by passion and was introduced to the job by his cousin, who worked at Novotel Hotel some years ago, now Accra City Hotel.

According to him, he was pained by the demotion, which was planned because he was going to lose his position and suffer a salary deduction but was inspired by a message the manager left him.

“My manager at the time was from England so he called me one day to inform me I was too good with the job but as a night manager, nobody will see me, hence wanted to bring me to day and the only position available was shift leader which was even below assistant night manager,” he recalled.

This year, Mr Eduaful will be 31 years at Labadi Beach Hotel and sharing some challenges encountered, he revealed he got suspended.

He said he innocently changed fake money for a guy at the Forex bureau during his night shift.

“It was a tough time for me because I had to work and pay with my salary to make up for it so I picked up other jobs to survive. I really suffered but the guy was arrested by the police, made to pay the money and I was vindicated.

“It will be a lie if I say the journey has been all smooth. It’s been tough, but with determination, humility, confidence and passion for what I do, I have come this far,” he said.

Admitting there are people who have stayed longer than him, he said his achievement couldn’t have been possible without the support of the staff.

Mr Eduaful lauded they are dedicated, and love what they do.

Mr Eduaful noted he was indeed a living testimony of Haggai 2: 9 which reads; The glory of this latter house shall be greater than the former.

