It was never his passion or childhood dream to be in the Military over the years but Lieutenant Colonel Peter Doodu became the first ordained pastor with the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) church to enroll in the service in Africa.

According to him, this was after persuasion from the church’s top hierarchy due to his sportive nature and dedication to whatever he puts his heart on.

“Growing up, I wanted to be an architect, a doctor or a pastor so my secondary school education was geared towards that direction but eventually I settled for the pastoral work.

“I obtained my first degree in theology in Nigeria that was 1992 with a minor in biology but never the military because I never liked anything about the service but eventually I became the first SDA ordained pastor to enrol,” he narrated.

Speaking in an interview with Adom TV’s Afia Amankwa Tamakloe on M’ahyese3, Lt Col Doodu noted that despite his resistance towards the proposal, he eventually gave in.

“They convinced me with the popular saying that we must always avail ourselves for the work of God and move which directions he demands and so they believed that was another path God wants me to tread and I obeyed at a time I was already married and was done fathering children,” he added.

To him, the usual requirement was not much of a problem as the chaplaincy job required someone of much experience as he recounts how his excellence during the training earned him the love and admiration of his mates and everyone.

Fast forward, he has come to love the service as it still offered him the opportunity to pursue his childhood dream of becoming a pastor.