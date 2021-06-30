Many people all over the world have been quite anxious about the global covid-19 pandemic and so was Dr Hilda Boye, a paediatrician at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

Dr Boye explained she had to work in a covid-19 treatment centre at the peak of the pandemic.

This, she said, was after her department made a call for volunteers to a team to triage patients and relatives who come to the unit and treat any patient suspected or diagnosed with the disease.

A decision, she said, her family was very uncomfortable with, due to the impact and havoc the disease had wreaked but to her, it was an opportunity to get additional training to be able to care for children with COVID-19.

Following series of dialogues, she was happy they finally agreed to her decision and offered the needed support, especially for the well-being of her kids.

“I wasn’t staying at the hospital and was coming home on regularly basis which was very risky but the question is if I don’t do it, who will? Yes at the end of the working day or night, I go back home to my family.

“This means that I need to ensure that I do not take the virus back home. I practice good hand washing,” she said in an interview with Afia Amankwa Tamakloe on M’ahyase3.

By way of ensuring the safety of her family, Dr Boye said she had to limit contact with her children aged seven and six.

“I had to dodge them often anything I came home from work but at a point, I made them understand the severity of the disease and the need for them to stay away from me after work until I wash down and freshen up. It was difficult from the beginning but over time, it worked out,” she added.

As shocking as it may be, Dr Boye, who was full of gratitude to God, disclosed none of her close relations got infected with the disease.