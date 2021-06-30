Ghana’s deputy captain, Thomas Partey, will wear the Number 5 jersey for Arsenal next season.

The 27-year-old was handed the 18 jersey after joining the Premier League club last summer from Atletico Madrid.

Arsenal on Tuesday announced that the midfielder would take the jersey vacated by Sokratis Papastathopoulos.

Partey had consistently worn the Number 5 jersey at both club and international level.

Speaking about the change, Partey said: “I like the No. 5 because it’s one of the most important numbers in the team and it is also a lucky number for me,” he said.

“It’s been a number that I have worn for the past few years so for me it’s one of the best numbers,” he added.

Prior to that, two defenders, who won the English Premier League and FA Cup with Arsenal – Martin Keown and Kolo Toure, wore the jersey number.

Partey, 28, made 33 appearances for Arsenal across all competitions in an injury disrupted debut season, registering three assists.