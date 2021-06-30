Actress Akuapem Poloo is bursting with joy as she remembers when her motherhood journey started when she was in her early twenties.

Born Rosemond Brown, the controversial actress gave birth to her only child, a son, exactly eight years ago today.

Mudasir Muhammed Yakubu touched the earth precisely 4:46am, Sunday, after Poloo had experienced no stress, but only 30 minutes of labour pain.

Having been discharged from the hospital with no cuts, complications and disability, an excited Akuapem Poloo had her fair share of maternity glow.

This was made known in a video Poloo shared on social media to describe her son’s growth process as he marks another birthday.

The 30 seconds video captured her cradling her bouncing baby boy who held close to her face, amid smiles from both sides.

Her birth did not hinder her from having fun as she is seen striking a pose at the shores of a beach.

Fast forward to recent times, Mudasir could be described as a carbon copy of his mother, in terms of appearance; fair, slim and full of life.