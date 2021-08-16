“When looking for a job, don’t just consider the salary at the end of the month but the promotion processes and the other areas you can develop yourself as a person.”

These were the words of Chief Superintendent Owusuwaa Kyeremeh, the Director of the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Ghana Police Service when she took her turn on Adom TV’s M’ashyase3 show hosted by Afia Amankwaah Tamakloe.

According to her, these were nuggets for successful living her father imbibed in her as a young girl growing up and they have gone a long way to help in her career and life at large.

Taking Ghanaians down memory lane on her journey into the Police Service, Madam Kyeremeh stated it was a directive from her dad.

“It wasn’t something I had wanted but I obliged and applied but shortly after that, I got a job at Ghana Telecom now Vodafone so I went. I had gone through the body selection process, wrote an aptitude test and an interview for the police recruitment but the letter came late.

“But since I wanted something challenging at the time, I took up the police opportunity that was in 2001 and passed out as a Chief Inspector but had to go for the junior cadet training at Tesona where I was commissioned in 2004,” she told Afia Amankwa Tamakloe.

Speaking on her journey and achievements so far in the service, Chief Supt Owusuaa said it all started at the Tema Regional Police Command.

‘I was first with the MTTD and after the commissioning, I was fortunate to become the secretary to the then IGP, Nana Osei Nsiah but in the course of that Mr Patrick Acheampong who is also an ex IGP advised that I go back to school and I went for my Master’s at Legon and afterward I came to the headquarters,” she recounted.

READ ON:

Fast forward, Chief Supt Owusuaa narrated she was appointed as the first female commander of Tema Buffalo (Action) Unit which is similar to the SWAT at the headquarters.

In her new role, she happened to be the only female among over 100 men whose affairs and operations she spearheaded.

On the back of her current position as the DOVVSU Director, she stated it came up after she assumed her predecessor’s role while she went on leave.

This, she recounted, was about three months to her retirement and when it finally happened, she was assigned to occupy the role till date.