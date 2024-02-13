Your Superstation Joy 99.7 FM is making this year’s Valentine’s Day celebration memorable for some distinguished people in love.

One lucky listener of Joy FM, will propose to the love of his life in a cozy and serene environment in the presence of family and friends at an event dubbed ‘Proposal on Joy’.

Speaking to Lexis Bill on Joy FM, Edem Knight-Tay, the Programmes Manager of Joy FM said said after nosing around, it came to light that there were a lot of people who were planning to propose to their partners on Valentine’s Day, a reason Joy FM decided to put together this special treat.

She there will be food, drinks and good music with loads of other surprises on the house during the event slated for February 14, 2024 at the Labadi Beach Hotel.

“We are partnering Labadi Beach Hotel and we are going to use their beach side to imagine it. There will be food and drinks all the house, we are also partnering Proposal GH. They do amazing things and they have promised that what they are going to do for our guests, they haven’t done before,” she noted.

The winner of this promotion was chosen after listeners were asked to send in their entries. All he is required to do at the programme, is to walk in with his ring, invite his girlfriend to the event and pop the question.

There will be a musical performance by Mawuko, alongside amazing prizes from Motorola Ghana.

‘Proposal on Joy’ is brought to you by Motorola Ghana and supported by Labadi Beach Hotel, Proposal GH, Cave and Garden, and Akyedie Fie.