Members of Parliament representing the Tamale Metropolis and surrounding areas have raised alarm over a severe water shortage in the area as they called for immediate government intervention to address the pressing issue.

During a parliamentary session, Member of Parliament for Tamale South and former Minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu, delivered an urgent statement highlighting the gravity of the water crisis.

He said many residents have endured months and, in some cases, years without access to pipe borne water.

Instead, Mr. Iddrisu claimed residents are forced to rely on makeshift containers, often referred to as “Kuffour gallons,” to fetch water from distant sources.

The dire circumstances have disproportionately affected women in the region, according to Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini, the Member of Parliament for Tamale North.

Mr. Suhuyini highlighted the additional hardships faced by female residents and emphasized the urgent need for government intervention to alleviate their suffering.

The lack of access to clean water has not only posed significant health risks but has also disrupted daily life for residents, who must travel long distances in search of water.

As a result, the water scarcity issue has become a matter of urgent concern for policymakers and affected communities alike.

In response to the crisis, Tamale MPs have called on the government and Ghana Water Company to address the root causes of the problem to prevent a recur.