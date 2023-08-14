The Kumasi Technical University (KsTU) has dismissed reports about the sacking of over 2,000 students over delayed payment of their fees.

The university management has said no student has been sacked.

Instead, students who have not registered for the second semester of the 2022–2023 Academic Year have been asked to defer their programmes.

The University’s Academic Board is said to have taken this decision, not the Chancellor, Dr Kwame Addo Kufuor.

In a statement, KsTU management explained the directive was based on their failure to register despite an extended deadline.

The statement explained the deadline for registration was originally May 29, 2023, but it was extended to June 5, July 9, and July 28.

The Students’ Representative Council (SRC) subsequently asked for another extension.

“Despite the Executives of the SRC setting a deadline of August 3, 2023, the University added a human face and formally ended course registration for students on August 7, 2023, when even the End-of-Second-Semester Examination had begun.

“After these many concessions, there are still 648 students who have not registered, as opposed to the 2,000 that some media houses had stated,” the statement read in part.

The university emphasised that it has a policy of withdrawing students who fail to register, but it decided to be lenient in this case and asked the affected students to defer their programmes instead.

Meanwhile, the university assured that there is no tension on campus and that over 11,000 students who registered for the Second Semester are comfortably writing their examinations.

The statement reiterated the university’s commitment to providing quality education to all its students and said that it will continue to work with students to ensure that they are able to register and complete their studies.

Read the full statement below:

