Pro Vice-Chancellor of the Kumasi Technical University (KsTU), Professor Gabriel Dwomoh, has been appointed the new Vice-Chancellor of the university.

His appointment comes barely a week after the local chapter of the Technical University Teachers’ Association of Ghana (TUTAG), pleaded with the search committee to appoint a qualified individual internally.

Prof Gabriel Dwomoh will be the second substantive Vice-Chancellor since the introduction of the Technical University Act, Act 2016 (Act 922) which converted all polytechnics in the country into technical universities.

Prof Dwomoh is expected to serve a four-year term, which takes effect from September 1, 2023.

He is currently the Pro Vice-Chancellor of the University, expected to succeed the outgoing Vice-Chancellor, Nana Prof Owusu Achiaw.

In a letter signed by the University’s Relations Office, the school noted his appointment was concluded following a special meeting by the governing council of the university.

“At the 40th (Special) Meeting held on Tuesday, 15th August 2023, the University’s council accepted the Report of the Search Committee for Appointment of Vice-Chancellor for the University; and has appointed Professor Gabriel Dwomoh, Professor of Management, as the Vice Chancellor, for a four-year term,” the statement read.

Profile of Professor Gabriel Dwomoh

Prof Gabriel Dwomoh is the first and youngest full professor of the Business School at the Kumasi Technical University.

He is an old boy of Opoku Ware School and was at the University of Cape Coast from (1994-1999), where he read Bachelor of Secretaryship.

After his Bachelor’s degree, he read Master of Arts in Industrial Psychology (Human Resource Management) at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology between 2001 and 2004, and moved to Lincoln University for a Master of Business Administration (Finance) degree. He obtained his Doctor of Philosophy at the Costa Rica Business School.

He started his career as a Management Trainee Assistant at AngloGold Ashanti and moved to Sunyani Technical University as a lecturer from 2000-2003.

Prof Dwomoh joined the Kumasi Technical University in 2009 as a lecturer in Human Resource Management and Entrepreneurship and was promoted as a Senior Lecturer.

He was consequently appointed to head the Institute of Entrepreneurship and Enterprise Development as the Director, from January 2012 to September 2016.

He was later appointed to head the Institute of Research Innovation and Development and subsequently, Director of the International Affairs and Institutional Linkages.

Prof Dwomoh played a crucial role in ensuring the Institute of Research Innovation and Development was recognized and approved as a Centre for MMDAs to award governments.

As the Director of International Affairs and Institutional Linkages, he spearheaded the signing of fifteen (15) international MoUs, and also developed proposals with Rizhao Polytechnic, China to establish a Luban Workshop in the areas of Creative Arts and Mechanical Engineering.

Prof Dwomoh is a member of several international bodies including International Research Association (Member), Professionals in Human Resources (Member) and a member of the Chartered Institute of Marketing.

His research interests span a wide variety of areas including Expatriate Management, Industrial Relation Issues, Conflict Management, Performance Management and Diversity Management.

Prof Dwomoh is married with four children.