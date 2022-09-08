Former Defence Minister, Dr Kwame Addo-Kufuor, has been appointed as the Chancellor of the Kumasi Technical University (KTU).

Dr Addo-Kufuor will be the first Chancellor of KTU following a change of its status from a polytechnic to a full-fledged university.

The investiture of the appointee who served under the erstwhile John Agyekum Kufuor administration has been scheduled for September 30, 2022.

It will take place at 10:00 am at the university’s New Great Hall.

Dr Addo-Kufuor also served as a Member of Parliament (MP) for Manhyia constituency.