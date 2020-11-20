As human beings, we all have sensitive parts or “feelings” as many people like to call it. Well, not only humans have these sensitive parts, it turns out animals and other living things also have.

These feelings are natural and were specially created for our pleasure.

Everybody has their own parts they feel great when touched. These sensitive parts of the body are found at different locations from person to person, so you may not feel all that tingly goodness in the same place as another person might feel it.

For the sake of this article, we are going to talk about some sensitive parts of the female body that you might not know. Let’s start with our tour.

• The Neck The female neck is a sensitive part and it is also one of the most attractive places to touch. This is because the skin around this area is thin and does not take a lot of efforts to make any woman feel good.

• Lower Abdomen

When we talk about the sensitive parts in a female, the abdomen is an erotic place that should not be ignored. This is because the woman’s abdominal muscles are connected to her reproductive organs. That is why when these muscles are triggered, even lightly, sometimes even due to minor exercises, causes them to contract in anticipation, which actually increase alertness.

• The Lower Back

The sensitivity of this part of the female body might have something to do with the fact that the nerves in this area of the spine are connected to the pelvis. That is why when this part is touched from behind causes a stir of sensitivity. The least touch on the lower back can elicit great responses.

• The Knees

.Due to ignorance, People always neglect this area, but it is incredibly sensitive to any kind of touch. So much attention should be focused on this area too if you want your partner to feel good as you play with her.

• Feet and Toes

Feet and toes are Pressure points that can increase blood flow and improve feelings of arousal when manipulated just right. But people are surprised to know that a foot stimulation can actually be a real turn on. The reason is that there are pressure points in your feet that are believed to arouse pleasurable desires, and can help her to feel comfortable after a hard day work.