Actress Yvonne Nelson has asked members of the opposition party National Democratic Congress (NDC) to refrain from using her earlier ‘Dumsor’ comment as a leverage to campaign.

According to her, when she said ex-President John Mahama solved the power outage problem in 2016, she was stating only facts, adding that, she shouldn’t be misquoted.

The ‘Heels and Sneakers’ actress explained that the idea of her ‘dumsor’ comment meaning she was campaigning for the NDC should be rubbished.

NDC, listen, stop using me for your sweet headlines. I haven’t campaigned for ANY political party since I was born.

My tweet about solving dumsor is exactly what happened when I held my vigil. DUMSOR ENDED two weeks after the vigil. Stop Misquoting me [SIC], she tweeted.

