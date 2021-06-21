Ghanaian comedian, Funny Face, has revealed he is going to father another set of twins in his latest interview on Daybreak Hitz show on Hitz FM Monday.

According to him, during his time of depression and loneliness, he had one lady who took care of him and eventually their relationship resulted in a pregnancy.

He told Andy Dosty:

I’m expecting another twins, two boys but not with Vanessa… when the thing was going through one girl who felt like she wanted to be there for me and everything. We were there for each other and it happened and now there are two boys coming [SIC].

He explained that, the fact that he is having another set of twins (boys) with this new lady doesn’t mean he wouldn’t go ahead to marry Vanessa, the mother of his first set of twins.

The twins coming through wont change anything. I have decided that I won’t love deeply again. Form today I am just going to give women twins, he joked about it.

Watch the video below: