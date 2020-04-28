The mood of disappointed assemblyman for Adukrom Nima, Honourable Aponkye in this period of Coronavirus quarantine is one worth envying.

The barber-turned-politician has been filmed having a cozy ‘me-time’ at an undisclosed location as he is surrounded by assorted bottles of hard liquor.

The disappointed assemblyman also had some good Highlife music playing in the background as he swung his hands from his sitting position.

The moves, he revealed is an imitation of that of his campaign leader, Nana Aba Anamoah’s favourite dance which he believes should be the new dance for 2020.

News has it that Hon Aponkye has ventured into music with a collaboration on his debut song featuring actress cum musician Nayas.