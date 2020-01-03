Countryman Songo whose real name is Patrick Osei Agyeman, the popular Asempa Sports journalist has described members of the Ghana Football Association (GFA)’ Management Committee as cowards.

His description follows the dissolution of the technical teams of all of Ghana’s national football teams, alleging the Committee lacked the courage to sack Black Stars coach, Kwesi Appiah hence their decision to wait until his contract expired.

The GFA, on Thursday January 2, 2020 in a statement, announced its decision to dissolve the technical teams of all the national football teams including the senior national football team, a decision that means Mr Kwasi Appiah was no longer in charge of the Stars.

RELATED STORIES

Songo, however believes the decision to sack Mr Appiah as coach of the Black Stars was long overdue, saying he should have been sacked after his not-too-impressive performance in the last African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

The Adom TV award-winning presenter and host of the popular Fire for Fire programme advised the GFA to be focused and appoint a coach who can win trophies for Ghana.

“I don’t care if we get a white or black coach; all I want is a coach who can win trophies for Ghana,” he said.

Songo added that he will dedicate his time to monitoring the work of the GFA as his Corporate Social Responsibility and for that matter, his contribution to football in Ghana.

“We are keeping them on their toes in a professional way to make sure football succeeds,” Songo stressed.