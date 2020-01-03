COP Maame Tiwaa Addo Danquah has been removed as head of the Criminal Investigative Department (CID) boss in a massive shake-up that hit the Ghana Police Service’s top hierarchy Friday afternoon.

Replacing her is COP Isaac Ken Yeboah who was one of the names that came up for the position of Inspector General of Police Recently.

Until this appointment, he served as the Director-General in charge of administration.

CID Boss

COP Tiwaa has, therefore been reassigned to head the welfare department of the service as Director-General in Charge of Welfare.

COP George Akuffo Dampare has been removed from welfare to the director of Administration of the service.

Also, COP Tetteh Yohuno, has been moved to Special duties from his MTTD post.

The reshuffle was contained in a command-change letter signed and released by the IGP, James Oppong-Boanuh on Friday, January 3, 202o.

The were other high-profile changes that were made at the top archlon of the police service.

Below is the IGP’s letter communicating the the command change in the service: