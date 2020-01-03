The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Northern Region is threatening to embark on a massive demonstration over moves by Electoral Commission to compile a new voter’s register this year.

Late last year, the Minority in Parliament staged a walkout when a budget for the purpose of the register’s compilation was brought before the house for approval.

But the EC has justified the need for a new register, saying the old register is overstretched.

Many Ghanaians have very concerns about the amount the EC intends to use for the compilation of the new register.

Critics say the EC had just used the old register for the district level elections hence find it difficult that it would want to use such an amount to change a register they had just.

A number of people who spoke to Adom News on the matter say the amount of money the EC intends to use for the exercise could have been used to construct roads or provide good water for some communities in the region.

The regional chairman for the party, Alhaji Ibrahim Mobila, speaking at a press conference in Tamale said the resources that would be used to compile a new voter’s register could be channeled to other developmental ventures.