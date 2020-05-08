Beautiful Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari, has stunned her fans with a video wearing a beautiful African print dress.

Though cut in a flare style, the dress still flattered the actress’ figure making her physique stand out. This appears to be the first time she has worn such an attire.

She shared a funny Tik Tok video confronting a man who was looking at her ‘too much.’

The video has garnered massive responses as fans praise her skills and also her looks.