Actres Nadia Buari has become a love coach by sharing love tips to her followers on how to maintain a stable relationship.

According to the award-winning actress, emulating the love stories in movies is an absolute waste of time since they are mostly fictions.

ALSO

To her, love is a feeling of commitment that may get boring with time but can be rekindled if efforts are made by both partners to sustain it.

“You want somebody to never give up on you,and love you unconditionally then do the same,” she advised, encouraging individuals to be the change.

Read post below: