President Nana Addo Akufo-Addo will tonight address Ghanaians with updates on measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease.

This will be the president’s seventh address to the nation.

The address is expected to take off at 8pm Sunday evening.

The President is expected to give an update on the latest measures put in place by the government to ensure that the deadly Coronavirus is contained.

The latest address will put to rest the anxiety of either a total lockdown or an extension of the 21 partial lockdown in Greater Accra, Kumasi and Kasoa.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s total coronavirus cases stand at 834 with 9 deaths and 99 recoveries.