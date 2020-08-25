Celebrated musician, Gyedu-Blay Ambolley, says young musicians in Ghana have lost their identity and originality as Ghanaians.

Speaking in an interview with Daniel Dadzie on Prime Morning on Joy Prime TV Monday, he said that the loss of identity can be attributed to some of the genres of music artistes are currently doing.

“When you look consider Nigerians, their identity is close to them, see for instance the way they dress. But the young ones coming from Ghana have sold out their identity,” he said.

The veteran performer advised musicians interested in genres like Dancehall, Reggae and also singing in patois, to learn to portray their identity all the same.

“If you want to do dancehall and other things, you can do it in our own way because they all synchronise,” the veteran singer added.

Mr Ambolley said the younger musicians need assistance from the older ones in the industry since they have the strength to continue.