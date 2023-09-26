In an industry often defined by fleeting chart-toppers and viral sensations, legendary musician, Gyedu Blay Ambolley, has a message for young acts: “You don’t need hit songs to stay relevant in the music industry.”

His words carry the weight of decades of experience, as Ambolley, a true trailblazer, continues to be a musical force to reckon with.

Gyedu Blay Ambolley, often referred to as the “Simigwa Do Man” for his iconic track, has carved a unique path in the music world.

Unlike many musicians who chase after one-hit wonders, Ambolley’s career has been marked by a commitment to creating timeless music that transcends generations and he believes up and coming acts can take a cue from his journey.

Speaking in a recent interview with Graphic Showbiz, the music maestro held that contrary to the widely held perception that a musician needs to release hits consistently to stay relevant, he believes that carefully making music that resonates with people is the way to go.

“I don’t subscribe to the idea that a musician has to constantly release hits upon hits to make a mark. In fact, if you ever dream of making a name for yourself in this industry, go harder, make timeless music. Focus on the quality of your music and the issues you want to tackle so that your audience can best relate with your craft even when you go silent for a while.

“The idea that a musician has to release hit songs every day is funny. If you are only looking at getting gigs to play, then you can focus on making hits because that is what event organisers want. They only look at exploiting your currency to make money for themselves and not help you build your craft. But if you have future plans, then make quality and timeless music,” he said.