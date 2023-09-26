Member of Parliament for Tema Central, Yves Hanson Nortey, has said the confidence of party members in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) remains unwavering despite Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen’s decision to resign from the party.

In his view, while the resignation is not a cause for concern, Mr. Kyerematen’s choice to go independent is a direct challenge to the NPP.

Nevertheless, he expressed faith in the outcome and their eventual victory in the 2024 elections.

“Alan is someone we like and admired, we are not enemies and so for him to breakaway is painful. It would not have been a problem if he was just resigning but to resign and go independent means he is moving head-on with the NPP but we still believe the battle is the Lord’s” he said on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Tuesday.

He was of the strong conviction that, Vice President, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia is the candidate to lead the NPP to victory in 2024 and is prepared to support him.

The MP spoke highly of Dr. Bawumia’s visionary ideas and hoped that, when elected President, he would incorporate these ideas into his leadership.

He mentioned that the NPP has already come to terms with Mr. Kyerematen’s resignation and is now focused on working tirelessly to secure victory in the upcoming election, with the belief that God will be on their side.

Mr. Nortey pointed out that, his constituency, Tema Central, has historically delivered massive votes for the NPP and pledged to intensify their efforts to ensure the party retains power.

Meanwhile, the NPP, in an official statement accepted Alan Kyerematen resignation from the party.

However, the General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Frimpong Koduah, expressed disappointment over the lack of prior notification to the party’s leadership before the public announcement.

Ben Ephson reacts to Alan Kyerematen’s exit

Former NPP MP pledges support for Alan Kyerematen

Alan Kyerematen’s breakaway could divide Ashanti region – Political scientist