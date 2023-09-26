Black Sherif joins star-studded lineup for Afro Nation Nigeria 2023

Ghanaian musician, Black Sherif has been confirmed as one of the headlining acts for the much-anticipated Afro Nation Nigeria concert scheduled for December 19th and 20th, 2023.

The event, #ANN2023, is set to shake Lagos to its core, with a star-studded lineup that promises two days of unforgettable music and culture.

Black Sherif, whose meteoric rise to fame has left the music world in awe, will take centre stage alongside some of the industry’s biggest names.

This event marks a significant milestone in his career, as he joins the ranks of internationally acclaimed artists like Burna Boy, J Hus, Flavour, Seyi Vibez and many more.

The Afro Nation has gained a reputation as one of the premier African music festivals, attracting music lovers and fans from across the globe. With the first wave of the lineup now unveiled, anticipation for this year’s event in Nigeria has soared.

Black Sherif’s inclusion in the #ANN2023 lineup underscores the undeniable impact he has had on the music scene. His unique blend of Afrobeat and rap has resonated with audiences far and wide, earning him a dedicated fanbase.

