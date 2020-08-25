Some okada riders have slammed the President of Road Safety Advocate, Ghana for attributing a large number of accident cases recorded in major hospitals to Okada riders.

Nana Annor Amihere has indicated that Okada operators cause more harm than good – hence, its legalisation is questionable.

This comes on the back of National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama’s promise to legalise the operation after insisting that it creates more jobs for Ghanaians than the Nation Builders Corps and the Youth Employment Agency.

But, the national spokesperson for okada riders, Solomon Akpanaba, in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem argued that the Association is painting a bad picture of the riders – something he described as unfortunate.

To him, the former President’s decision to legalise Okada is a move in the right direction and therefore he finds it awful that a road safety advocate will oppose it.

“We as okada riders are very important in this country and so to say that motorbikes are dangerous is unfortunate.

“He is trying to oppose a group with million members with claims of our job being dangerous. He should just be careful else we the okada riders will deal with him and his Association and all those opposing to this,” he warned.

Mr Akpanaba said okada serves as the main means of transport for so many communities in the most remote and rural parts of the country such as northern Ghana though they are also popular in the big cities due to the convenience in beating traffic.

He said it has been the source of livelihood for many people in the country.

But Mr Amihere noted they were only seeking the welfare and security of Ghanaians and would resist the former president’s decisions.

He also said Mr Akpanaba cannot threaten him and get away with it because he knows what he is saying and is only speaking according to what the law says.

He further called for an urgent need to educate road users, especially commercial transport operators for them to be aware of all the hazards on the road.