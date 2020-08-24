President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo threw series of jabs at the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) during the launch of the NPP’s 2020 manifesto in Cape Coast.

The NPP flagbearer took the opportunity to respond to comments made by the former president in recent times.

However, three instances President Akufo-Addo jabbed John Mahama during his speech at the NPP manifesto launch on Saturday, August 22 are as follows;

1. If destroying the economy is Mahama’s concept of sense, then I prefer the NPP’s – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo responded to former president John Mahama’s recent comment that implied the NPP government was not applying common sense to running the country.

“It has been said by the NDC candidate the NPP policies lack sense” but “if running an emerging oil economy into the arms of the IMF because of indiscipline in the management of public finances is sense, I’m happy that the NPP has another concept of sense”.

“If having sense means cancelling teacher trainee and nurses’ allowances is sense, I’m happy that the NPP has another concept of sense.”

2. JM’s Free SHS credibility zero

President Nana Akufo-Addo said for a President who could not even run his watered-down version (Progressively Free Education) of the New Patriotic Party’s Free SHS and Free TVET policies, Mr John Mahama cannot be trusted with his new conversion to the same programme he fought against.

Speaking at the launch of the governing NPP’s 2020 manifesto in Cape Coast on Saturday, 22 August 2020, President Akufo-Addo said the free SHS program “was not easily done and, so, we intend to protect it from any so-called review, another word for cancellation”.

3. It took them long to find Naana; they still don’t have a manifesto

President Nana Akufo-Addo opined that “it is interesting to note” that the biggest opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) “in opposition, is not able to take the lead in doing some of the things that are most often done first by parties in opposition”.

For example, he said: “You might remember how long it took the NDC presidential candidate to find a running mate, and they have not yet got a Manifesto”.

“I wonder what will happen the day they have a government to run as well”, he said at the launch of the governing New Patriotic Party’s 2020 manifesto in Cape Coast, Central Region on Saturday, 22 August 2020.