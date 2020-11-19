Gospel musician, Celestine Donkor, has given her powerful testimony on the power of Multimedia Group’s annual gospel music concert, Adom Praiz.

Celestine remarked how in 2017, two days prior to the programme, which she was billed to perform, she was diagnosed with a knee sprain.

With her outfit and rehearsal already set, the gospel musician said she was frustrated, but left all her burden to God to strengthen her for the service.

“The doctor told me I had to bandage my leg for six months. I prayed to God not to let my knee be an obstacle; I trusted God for a healing because I had become attached to the programme and I knew that’s where I would get my healing,” she testified.

She recounted how with difficulty she climbed the stage, but minutes into her ministration she was filled with the holy spirit who aided her to dance and jump unto the glory of God.

Additionally, she said lo and behold the next day she felt no pain whatsoever, and her doctor’s prescription of six months immobility was nothing but a waste.

As another spirit-filled virtual edition of Adom Praiz is set to roll tomorrow, the ‘Agbebolo’ hitmaker is admonishing Ghanaians to partake and back it with faith.



