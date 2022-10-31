The Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies (JGC), Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong, has been awarded the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Decade.

Dr Agyepong won the award at the 5th Ghana Business Awards (GBAs) held on Saturday, October 28, 2022, at the plush Kempinski Hotel, Accra.

Additionally, the JGC showed its influence and the impact of its result-oriented cluster of companies that seeks to provide excellent services to its clientele across the country.

At the awards ceremony, three subsidiaries within the JGC won various awards including the Logistics Service Provider of the Year – JSA Logistics Limited; Community Impact Award of the Year – Dredge Masters Limited, and; Hall of Fame in the Sanitation Industry-Zoomlion Ghana Limited.

In an interview, the Chief Corporate Communication Officer (CCCO) of the JGC, Ms. Sophia Kudjordji, on behalf of the group, thanked the organisers for the acknowledgement of their numerous services and the Executive Chairman who is striving to create job opportunities for all and sundry across the country and beyond.

“At Jospong Group of Companies, we value every clientele because they have made us who we are today and for that matter, being acknowledged and awarded”, she acclaimed.

She further indicated that management and staff were poised to continue to provide quality and efficient services to the business community and Ghana at large.

She, therefore, used the occasion to thank staff members and management for their resilience and commitment to the mission and objectives of JGC in their small way by ‘improving lives wherever we find ourselves’, “management appreciates and values every single sweat, ideas, energy of every staff in their quest to provide excellent services, hence satisfying its clientele in waste management, hospitality, IT consultancies, manufacturing and construction among others across the length and breadth of Ghana and beyond”, she reiterated.

The Chief Operating Officer of JGC, Dr. Samanjith Udumalagala, received the CEO of the Dacade award on behalf of the Group Executive Chairman, Dr. Agyepong, while Captain Ansar Khan, Managing Director of Dredge Masters and his team received their Community Impact Award.

Some of the dignitaries present were Madam Samia Nkrumah (former Chairperson of the CPP and daughter of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah), His Excellency Javier Gutierrez (the Spanish Ambassador to the Republic of Ghana) and His Excellency Meshal Hamda Al-Rogi (Ambassador of the Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia).

The Ghana Business Awards is a prestigious awards scheme that recognizes and rewards excellence across all sectors in Ghana.

The awards provides a platform to recognise individuals and companies that play a significant role in the growth and development of their business sector while recognising the key sector that promotes growth and sustainability.

And also serves as a benchmark of excellence for company performance despite the recurring challenges and these benchmarks are based on some key performance indicators (KPIs) to derive the standards of excellence.