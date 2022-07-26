Hollywood star Nick Cannon — who last week declared he proudly practices ‘consensual non-monogamy’ — has welcomed his eighth child while awaiting the birth of his ninth baby.

Model Bre Tiesi, 31, revealed they welcomed a son named Legendary Love on June 28 following ‘an all-natural unmedicated home birth.’

Cannon, 41, was present for the labor and delivery, which was documented in a video that she shared on her YouTube account on Monday. She said: ‘This was the most humbling / limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience.

‘I can’t thank my team enough for delivering my son safely. This experience has changed me forever and I couldn’t of asked for a more amazing and supportive partner. Daddy showed the f up for us.. I couldn’t of done it without you. I can’t believe he’s here.’

Tiesi also added a vlog of her birth process on YouTube which chronicled her pregnancy, natural induction, labor and delivery of the child, who at birth weighed eight pounds, 10 ounces, measuring 21 inches long.

Cannon lauded Tiesi in a response to her Instagram post, saying he was ‘honored and privileged’ to welcome a child with her.

‘You never cease to amaze me!!’ he said. ‘Full of passion, drive, focus, brilliance and most importantly love!!! Honored and privileged to experience this beautiful miracle with you! Thank you for the greatest gift any human can give to another. For this my love is forever indebted.’

Cannon is currently father to eight kids with five partners: They include twins Moroccan and Monroe Cannon, 11, with ex-wife Mariah Carey; Golden, five, and Powerful, one, with Brittany Bell; twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, one, with Abby De La Rosa; and late son Zen, who tragically died last December from brain cancer, with Alyssa Scott.

Cannon earlier this year revealed he and Tiesi were expecting a boy with a sex reveal at a baby shower.

On The Nick Cannon Show in January, the entertainer said he was ‘gonna be the best dad [he] can possibly be.’

Cannon is also expecting his ninth child, purportedly with De La Rosa, this October, sources told TMZ last month.