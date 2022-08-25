Nick Cannon is expecting yet another child.

The actor, 41, shocked fans as he took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce that he is expecting his 10th child with model Brittany Bell. Cannon revealed the news with a video of a maternity photoshoot with Brittany, writing in the caption, ‘Time Stopped and This Happened…’

The news comes as the father-of-eight is currently awaiting the birth of his ninth child with Abby De La Rosa, due in October, and after his other baby mama, Bre Tiesi, gave birth to the pair’s first child together just last month.

The baby’s due date is unknown, though Brittany looked to be in the third trimester in the video.

Nick also added the hashtags ‘#Sunshine’ and ‘#SonRISE’ to his caption, as he seemed to convey the couple are expecting a boy.

Brittany is already a mother to two of Nick’s kids – daughter Powerful, one, and son Golden, five – who also appeared in the video.

Nick already shares 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; one-year-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with De La Rosa; and one-month-old son Legendary Love with Tiesi.

Cannon is also father to a child with Alyssa Scott – son Zen, who died at five months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

Brittany wore a variety of different outfits for the shoot. In one, she posed shirtless as she proudly showed off her far-along bump in nothing but a transparent white sarong and a gold chain.

Meanwhile Nick stood beside her and cradled her belly at some points.

In another take from the maternity shoot, the couple were seen lounging in a bed covered with roses, as Brittany cradled Nick’s head in her lap.

Nick and Brittany also posed in stunning matching lavender outfits, with the model wearing a lovely lace dress and Nick sporting a violet-toned shirt and pants, as they held their two kids in their laps.

In the next one, Brittany sported a pink crop top and matching set of pants as she flaunted her belly.

His other baby mama Bre documented the birth of her and Cannon’s eighth child last month, showing that he was present for the labor and delivery in a video that she shared on her YouTube account.

She also shouted him out, saying ‘Daddy showed the f up for us.. I couldn’t of done it without you.’

Cannon lauded Tiesi in a response to her Instagram post, saying he was ‘honored and privileged’ to welcome a child with her.

On The Nick Cannon Show in January, the entertainer said he was ‘gonna be the best dad [he] can possibly be.’

Cannon recently spoke about his lifestyle while chatting on YouTube Live with sex therapist Dr. Tammy Nelson and the R&B tandem DVSN, saying a therapist dubbed his relationships ‘consensual non-monogamy.’

In the interview, Cannon said: ‘I’ve practiced monogamy, I’ve been a cheater, I’ve been toxic … it all starts with honesty. It’s really just surface, basic stuff. One of my therapists coined what I do as consensual non-monogamy.

‘Because to even pretend like I’m in a monogamous relationship, that would be misleading. Because, as we know, monogamy defines one thing – and people like to classify what I do as polyamory or polygamy, but even that, I always say to define me is to confine me.’