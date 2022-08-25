Bardman Tinny is yet to show any remorse for the insults he rained on colleague Stonebwoy as well as other media personalities over his debt saga.

The artiste went on live radio to describe media men as fools for giving a voice to an event promoter to broadcast that he [Tinny] owes GHS 2,000 for which his car was confiscated.

To settle the whole brouhaha, Stonebwoy offered to clear off the purported debt, but his action, to Tinny, is just a façade, which he believes makes Stonebwoy also appear as a fool.

In reaction, Stonebwoy expressed his disappointment that his brother and senior colleague could stoop so low to insult him for what he thought was a mere benevolent act.

Contrary to Tinny’s accusation that Stonebwoy indirectly painted him to be ‘broke’, the latter indicated that his generosity was done with no malicious intention.

However, Stonewboy made it clear that Tinny’s action has cemented the fact that he is a hater of the BHIM brand, adding that he regrets ever meddling in his colleague’s issue.

But, Tinny, in a latest interview said he could care less about Stonebwoy’s feelings and he stands by his words.

“I said what I said and I am not taking it back. Everybody is talking about my insults but no one wants to understand where I’m coming from,” he trumpeted amid further insults.

“I don’t regret it and I don’t think I will ever regret it. If I want to speak on the issue I’ll be tempted to even say they are double fools for that,” he added.



