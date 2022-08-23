Dancehall musician Stonebwoy replied with an adage when his former protégé Kelvyn Boy popped up during a recent interview on Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz show.

When the host Andy Dosty queried Stonebwoy about letting sleeping dogs lie, the Therapy hitmaker decided to reply in a proverb.

“I don’t want to say it. People know where they climb from and where they descend. Don’t let the in between fool you. Let the wise be wise. But in the process be careful, don’t be fooled,” Stonebwoy responded.

The issue between Kelvyn Boy and the Bhimnation boss, Stonebwoy, dates back to when the former was signed to the dancehall musician’s record label.

In 2019, Stonebwoy parted ways with his former manager Blakk Cedi, and his two signees Kelvyn Boy and O.V.

Kelvyn Boy was ejected from the label with an official statement following series of interviews that proved friction had set into their camp.

Meanwhile, Kelvyn Boy also disclosed he paid for most of his music videos when he was signed to Stonebwoy’s label, with subsequent statements warning Stonebwoy to stop speaking ill of his brand.

The boss of Burniton Music and his mentee Kelvyn Boy were reported to have had quarrels leading to their split.

Speaking in an interview with Hitz FM, the ‘Mia’ hitmaker said that his banter with Stonebwoy increased his popularity and created opportunities for him.

READ MORE: