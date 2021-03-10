Contrary to reports that his issues with his former boss Stonebwoy affected him negatively, musician Kelvyn Boy says it rather catapulted his career.

In 2019, Stonebwoy parted ways with his former manager Blakk Cedi, and his two signees Kelvyn Boy and OV.

The boss of Burniton Music and his mentee Kelvyn Boy were reported to have had quarrels leading to their split.

Speaking in an interview with Hitz FM, the ‘Mia’ hitmaker said that his banter with Stonebwoy increased his popularity and created opportunities for him.

“When that thing happened it blew me up and I got money. That was when I saw money, when people wanted to see me, when the thing happened till now, that’s what made me Kelvyn Boy, haven’t you realised?” He asked the host Doreen Avio.

He revealed that everything that happened affected him positively contrary to the assertion that things haven’t gone too well for him.

“It affected me positively but maybe in their minds because people will always get the wrong perception of people. Keep that perception, I’m cool,” he added.

Kelvyn Boy made these comments while responding to speculations that his album failed to gain maximum attention due to his issues with his former boss.

When he was queried about his current relationship with Stonebwoy, Kelvyn Boy said:

“If I love Stonebwoy, it should still be in my heart, if he loves me it should still be in his heart, I would rather it stays in my heart that’s why I cleaned the tattoo, I don’t talk about it but it’s because you asked, these days I’m very honest and real, that’s why I cleared it, I would prefer it’s in my heart because it doesn’t really matter now.”

Watch the video below: