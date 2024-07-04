Popular American television host, Nick Cannon, has disclosed the reason for the $10-million insurance policy on his testicles.

The father of 12 explained that he insured his testicles because they are his “most valuable assets.”

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Cannon said he decided because other celebrities, especially athletes, were also insuring valuable body parts like legs.

“I had to insure my most valuable assets,” he said.

“Because you hear about like all these different celebrities insuring their legs … so I was like, ‘Hey, well, I got to insure my most valuable body part.”

According to him “he’s just “making sure nothing goes wrong” with his testicles, even though he doesn’t have plans to expand his family anytime soon.

In June, TV personality Nick Cannon, father of 12, had taken an unconventional step to secure his future by insuring his testicles for $10 million.

The star of “The Masked Singer” partnered with men’s personal care company Dr. Squatch to assess and protect his assets, according to the US Sun.

Using Dr. Squatch’s Ball Valuation Tool, Nick Cannon, 43, evaluated his testicles on various factors including size and bedroom performance.

The assessment led to the establishment of a substantial insurance policy, executed through Momentous Insurance Brokerage’s Marsh & McLennan Agency LLC (MMA).

Addressing the public with his characteristic humour, Cannon stated, “Haters say it’s time for me to stop having kids and put this super sperm to rest, but I’m doubling down on these valuable balls and my future kids.”

ALSO READ: