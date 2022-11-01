Amid the calls for his resignation, Finance Minister’s predicament has courted him sympathisers in certain quarters of the business community.

Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has revealed that one of Ghana’s wealthy businessmen had attempted to intervene to prevent the Minister from being axed.

In an interview with JoyNews, the Majority Leader explained that in the heat of the arguments in parliament, the said businessman met some of the legislators and “tried to do something.”

He fell short of stating what exactly the move was nor the form it took.

“I’m told on authority that some businessman came here and tried to do something,” he told Evans Mensah.

The Suame MP insisted that it was meant to help persuade the members of the House against nudging the Minister out of office.

“I was told that he came here and tried to mediate in his own way what he thinks the problem is,” he said.

He further narrated that “he was repelled by the people and he was told not to involve himself. So he went away.”

This revelation was made in a yet-to-be-aired interview on PM Express on JoyNews.

“If that is the case I want to talk to that man and know his motive. But people could also be indulging in speculation. So we want to want to hear him to see what it is… Did he come here…did he come, with any inducement? What was the motivation? Not having heard him, I don’t want to prejudge.”

According to Osei-Kyei-Mensah Bonsu, the man in question is a known figure in the business community who has his own way of dealing with both sides of the political divide.

The Finance Minister is the subject of criticism for what many say is a lost grip on the economy.

Mr Ofori-Atta is at the doors of the International Monetary Fund seeking a bailout to prevent a further slump.