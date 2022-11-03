In less than 24 hours, the 2022 edition of Adom FM’s annual gospel show, Adom Praiz will be live at the Perez Dome, Dzorwulu in Accra.

As preparations get finalised towards the ‘Christ@Work’ event, the headline Artiste, Travis Greene and his singers have arrived in the country.

The star-studded praise and worship show will start at 4:00pm tomorrow 4th November, 2022.

As part of his itinerary, Travis Greene visited the studious of The Multimedia Group to encourage viewers and listeners to patronise the show in their numbers.

He was hosted on the JoyNews channel and Adom FM.

We captured these scenes for your viewing pleasure: