American gospel musician, Travis Greene, has arrived in Ghana as he headlines the 2022 edition of the Adom Praiz Festival.

The gospel music festival is scheduled for November 4, 2022, at the Perez Dome in Accra.

It would witness manifestations through prayer, worship, and praise.

The Adom Praiz festival, which is one of Ghana’s biggest gospel shows, is making a return with a live audience after the 2021 edition was held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

