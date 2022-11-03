Former Minister of Finance, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, has declared his intention to contest the flagbearership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

“Today, I officially announce my intention to contest for the flagbearership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) anytime the party opens nominations. I will offer myself once again to serve the land of my birth with humility and sacrifice when given the chance to do so,” he said at a press conference in Accra on Thursday, November 3, 2022.

The former Governor of the Bank of Ghana and owner of the defunct uniBank said he was ready to lead the NDC to Election 2024 and would be contesting the presidential race in the party.

There are indications former President John Dramani Mahama will seek to lead the NDC again for Election 2024 but he is yet to officially declare that intention.

The last time he was asked in a VOA television interview about his intention to seek re-election, Mr Mahama said he will make that decision when the party opens nominations.

Already, former Mayor of Kumasi, Kojo Bonsu has declared intention to contest the race and has already mounted billboards in town, campaigning to become the flagbearer of the NDC.

Dr Duffuor served as Minister of Finance under the late President John Evans Atta Mills from 2009 and later under President John Mahama to 2013.