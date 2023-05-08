A former staff of PBC Limited, formerly called Produce Buying Company, is accusing management of ill-treatment.

Frederick Ackon, a former Audit officer at PBC, said management has failed to pay him his severance package after laying him off.

Having worked in the company for 15 years, he raised concerns about a possible collapse of the state-owned company.

Based on this backdrop, Mr Ackon wrote a petition to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to save PBC from collapse.

In his petition to the president, he made a predication about the market share of the company. He stated that if PBC’s market share should hit a single digit, it will spell doom for the state-owned company.

The PBC Audit officer blamed management for the predicament of PBC and urged a change in business strategy to protect the livelihood of the over 900 staff and 15,000 commission-based clerks.

After blowing the whistle, Mr Ackon was suspended, demoted and eventually sacked for drawing the attention of the presidency to save the company and enable it to buy huge volumes of cocoa.

Years after his dismissal, the distraught PBC staff said he is living on the benevolence of family and friends.

He claimed the management has vowed not to give him his package because he washed their dirty linen in public.

“I have worked in PBC for 15 years and I did not get even one query but I was sacked for seeking to save the company from collapse,” he bemoaned.

Aside him, Mr Ackon said most of his colleagues have been suspended and demoted for opposing the leadership style of the current management.

“For the past two years, if you speak you will be transferred or suspended. The workers have been gagged from speaking,” he added.

However, Mr Ackon said others who have the interest of PBC Limited at heart have vowed to expose the rot in the country for it to be salvaged.

