Popular Highlife singer, KiDi, made a comeback at the 24th edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards by performing his latest single “I Lied.”
This marked his first appearance since taking a hiatus due to a health concern.
Though a lot was said during his absence, KiDi made a powerful return with an impressive performance.
The singer concluded his performance with the crowd-favourite track “Champagne.”
KiDi's electrifying performance. #24thVGMA pic.twitter.com/LCLve3spR1— JoyNews (@JoyNewsOnTV) May 6, 2023
