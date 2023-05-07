Popular Highlife singer, KiDi, made a comeback at the 24th edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards by performing his latest single “I Lied.”

This marked his first appearance since taking a hiatus due to a health concern.

Though a lot was said during his absence, KiDi made a powerful return with an impressive performance.

The singer concluded his performance with the crowd-favourite track “Champagne.”

ALSO READ:

I’m dead inside, if I show you my liver … – KiDi says in…

Kidi bounces back on social media; addresses stroke rumours

King Charles welcomes Asantehene at Buckingham Palace ahead of coronation