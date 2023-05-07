Piesie Esther, the gospel artiste, made waves on social media with her bold fashion statement at the 24th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) red carpet.

The ‘Way3 Me yie’ hitmaker turned heads in a green corset gown with eye-catching silver embellishments that perfectly accentuated her figure.

The gown featured a tulle fabric that flowed from the knee to the floor, creating a dramatic train effect behind her.

Gospel artiste Piesie Esther’s long hair and corset gown for the 24VGMA red carpet. Image Credit: @the1957news

Piesie Esther completed her look with oversized puff sleeves on both arms.

However, it was her calf-length ponytail, adorned with sparkling hairpieces and styled with braids on one side that drew the most attention.

Her impeccable makeup added a radiant touch to her overall appearance, making her the talk of the town.

READ ALSO: