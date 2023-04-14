Singer, Kidi has returned to social media after he was reportedly bedridden due to a severe illness.

News went viral that the young singer had stroke after he postpone his Golden Boy North America tour.

Many including founder of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe called for prayers for his speeding recovery.

But the singer has returned to social media after a short hiatus and stated emphatically that, he never suffered a stroke.

“A few bad actors took this as an opportunity to spread false stories that got a lot of you very concerned. While I do not want to give it any more attention, I want to categorically address that those stories were false” he added.

Read Kidi’s full post below:

“A little under two months ago, I made the painful decision of cancelling my tour to take care of my health that included taking time off social media.

“In that time, I have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of love from family, friends, fans and the brands I work with.

“You all made me feel incredibly loved in this difficult period and I can’t appreciate you enough.

“Unfortunately, a few bad actors took this as an opportunity to spread false stories that got a lot of you very concerned.

“While I do not want to give it any more attention, I want to categorically address that those stories were false.

“I am glad to be back to doing what I love most; creating music and performing for you. Thanks for sticking it out with me. Love. Kidi”

MORE: