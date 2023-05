Ghanaian hip-hop and rap sensation, Black Sherif, was mobbed by fans and attendees at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), as he arrived in a black suit and sporting plaited hair.

Despite appearing a bit tense in his facial expressions, the artiste maintained his composure throughout the frenzy.

His fans were thrilled to see him and refused to let him go, but Black Sherif’s team and a team of security personnel escorted him safely to the Dome, where the award show was being held.