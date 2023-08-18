It has been more than a decade since Highlife artiste Adane Best dropped a hit song. However, in an industry where success is measured by the frequency of hit songs, the veteran musician says he does not feel pressured to release chart-topping bangers regularly to survive.

With over 32 years in the industry, Adane Best stands as a testament to the enduring power of timeless melodies, and his legacy is the embodiment of an illustrious collection of timeless compositions that reverberate with audiences, leading him to be in high demand for live performances within Ghana and even beyond her borders.

The veteran speaks confidently about his financial stability, rendering a potential new hit song a welcomed addition rather than a necessity for survival. This situation is unlike the pressure many of his peers feel to produce constant hit songs for survival.

“I believe I have paid my dues as one of the best Highlife musicians with incredible songs. All my songs are timeless, and the reason I am always getting gigs in Ghana and beyond. Now it has become a norm to have a hit song to be able to perform at certain events but things are different with me.

“In fact, I am busy most of the time performing at one place or the other and that is because of my evergreen songs,” he said in an interview with the Graphic Showbiz.

According to Adane Best, all a musician needs is a timeless song and you are sorted for the rest of your life. Such a musician will eat from his sweat.

“Now songs don’t last for more than five months and it’s a shame this is happening to us. Ayitey is over 30 years but anytime I perform it, the young and old dance to it as though it is a fresh song. Young musicians should learn from us how timeless songs are made, and some of us are willing to teach them,” he said.