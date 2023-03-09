For fans who loved his silky voice, Veteran Highlife artiste, Adane Best, has asked for them to anticipate his comeback.

The artiste, who made contemporary music attractive in Ghana, will mark his 31st year in the industry in an unconventional way.

After taking a break to give new crop of artistes an opportunity to shine, Adane is back to prove why he was, still is and will forever be the best.

In an interview on Okay FM, he revealed come April his voice and lyrics will shake the airwaves once again.

He only mentioned that the song will be a blend of Twi and Ga, touching on real life experiences, and left the rest to the imagination of his fans.

The release will be followed by a star-studded concert to be hosted in the hearts of Accra, Bukom to be specific, where he was born and bred.

List of A-listed artistes, particularly those dominating the Ga language would share the mega stage with Adane.

On how he has managed to be relevant all these years, he listed grace and humility as the major factors.

Since his emergence in 1982, Adane Best has seven studio albums of which all his songs are bangers.

Se Wu Bre released in 1994, Wa nu Pe Asem, 1996, Rabbi, 1999, Maafio, Soja Go Soja Come, 2002, Ayekoo, 2004 and his latest Mamamia.

